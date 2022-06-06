CAMARILLO — A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after his mother’s dismembered body was found in a trash container at a Camarillo apartment complex, authorities said.
The remains of 62-year-old Tomoko Hoetzlein were discovered, Friday morning, in the trash bin next to the apartment in Camarillo where she had lived with her son, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.
Sheriff’s detectives investigated all day, interviewing neighbors and eventually getting a search warrant for the victim’s apartment, officials said.
David M. Hoetzlein was found alone inside the apartment and arrested, Friday night, the sheriff’s department said. It wasn’t known Sunday if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Investigators did not identify a possible motive but said evidence linking Hoetzlein to the killing was recovered during the search of the apartment.
