PALMDALE — A man is in custody after he was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of wounding two people during a shooting.
Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday to the 5000 block of East Avenue R-4, where they learned a woman and a man had been shot in a possible family dispute, Lt. Stephen Sgrignoli told City News Service.
The victims were taken to a hospital by paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The shooter drove away from the scene and after 10 p.m. Santa Clarita sheriff’s deputies stopped his vehicle and arrested him.
The female victim suffered gunshot wounds to the upper torso and was reported to be in critical but stable condition, Sgrignoli said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was in stable condition.
The suspect was booked in the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station jail on attempted murder charges, Sgrignoli said.
