PLACENTIA — A man is suspected of stabbing to death his two young daughters at a Southern California home and then killing himself early Wednesday, police said.
The violence was reported shortly before 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood in Placentia.
Officers found the man lying on the grass in a front yard and the two girls bleeding inside a house across the street, Placentia police said in a statement. All were pronounced dead by paramedics.
The man is reported to be the girls’ father, the statement said. Two other people were inside the home at the time and weren’t harmed, police said.
“This is one of those calls that none of us will ever forget,” said police Sgt. Bryce Angel, according to KTTV-LA.
The station reported on its website that the two people inside the home were the girls’ mother and grandmother who woke up to the sound of screams and tried to intervene.
The girls were third-graders at Golden Elementary School, the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District said in a statement. Counseling is being provided on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.