Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.