LOS ANGELES — A man was fatally shot Monday just outside of Marina del Rey in what may have been a case of road rage, and the gunman remained at large.
The shooting was reported about 12:15 p.m. at Lincoln Boulevard and Maxella Avenue, near the terminus of the Marina Freeway, and the victim died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.