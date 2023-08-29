PALMDALE — A man in his 20s was shot to death Sunday inside a Palmdale house, possibly the result of a domestic dispute, authorities said Monday.
The shooting occurred at 8:57 p.m. Sunday in the 37500 block of Sabal Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.
Homicide detectives conducted a crime scene investigation and learned there was a disturbance or argument before the shooting involving residents of the house, sheriff’s Lt. Omar Camacho told reporters at the scene.
The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Andrew Plancarte, left the scene after the shooting, Camacho said. A firearm was recovered at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.