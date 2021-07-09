PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide detectives responded to a shooting death at 11:55 a.m. Thursday.
The incident occurred in the 4800 block of Adobe Drive, near 47th Street East. Two male victims were transported to a local hospital. One victim later died, and the condition of the second victim was unknown as of press time.
The identities of the victims were not released and no other information was available.
Those with information about the incident are asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, using the P3 Tips mobile app or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
