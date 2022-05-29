PALMDALE — A man was fatally shot, Friday night, inside a Palmdale home, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Shortly before midnight, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of gunshots at a house in the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue, near 52nd Street East and Avenue S.
When they entered the house, deputies found an apparent gunshot victim, described as a man in his 30s, who was unresponsive.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials reported.
There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description, and the murder weapon has not been found.
It is unknown if the shooting is gang-related, officials reported.
The shooting is under investigation and no additional information is being released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Information may also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://lacrimestoppers.org
This is the second shooting death in Palmdale, this week.
On Tuesday, a Pacoima woman was fatally shot, allegedly following an argument, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.
Deputies had responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 36800 block of James Place, near 37th Street East and Avenue S-8. There they found the woman with a gunshot wound in her upper torso, according to sheriff’s officials.
Paramedics who arrived to the scene pronounced her dead.
The Los Angeles County Coroner identified the woman as Sandra Deleon, 37.
