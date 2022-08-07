UKIAH, Calif. — A man who was babysitting two young children was arrested on suspicion of murder after the one-year-old was found dead near railroad tracks in Northern California, authorities said, Friday.

Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, 32, of Ukiah was taken into custody, Thursday, a day after the one-year-old and his two-year-old brother were reported missing, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

