UKIAH, Calif. — A man who was babysitting two young children was arrested on suspicion of murder after the one-year-old was found dead near railroad tracks in Northern California, authorities said, Friday.
Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, 32, of Ukiah was taken into custody, Thursday, a day after the one-year-old and his two-year-old brother were reported missing, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Steele had an attorney to speak for him.
A report of domestic violence sent deputies to a parking lot in Ukiah, a rural area north of San Francisco, before dawn, on Wednesday, authorities said.
They found Steele and a woman he’d been dating, who was later arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence battery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The woman told authorities that her two children were with a babysitter at a nearby motel. They then learned that Steele had assumed care of the children after the arrest.
However, he left the boys unattended near some railroad tracks.
Wednesday afternoon, the two-year-old was spotted by the tracks. He was hospitalized for an apparently heat-related “life-threatening medical emergency,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The child was taken to a hospital but there was no immediate word on his condition.
The area was searched and the body of the one-year-old boy was found about a half-hour later, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.