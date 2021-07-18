EAST LOS ANGELES — Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in his 40s.
Deputies responding to a call Friday found the victim — a Latino male — in an alley, according to Deputy Michelle Sanchez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim — whose name was not released — died shortly thereafter at a hospital, Sanchez said.
There was no information available regarding the suspect or suspects.
