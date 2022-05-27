PALMDALE — A man was killed, Wednesday morning, in a collision with another vehicle that blocked traffic on Pearblossom Highway for more than four hours.
The collision occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m., at the intersection of Pearblossom Highway and Cheseboro Road, south of Avenue T, according to a report by Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies.
The man, described by deputies as 87 years old and driving a silver Saturn sedan, made a left turn from northbound Cheseboro Road onto Pearblossom Highway.
He turned in front of and was struck by a Dodge Ram pick-up truck towing a trailer that was headed east on Pearblossom Highway, deputies reported.
The sedan driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, pending notification of his next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.
Pearblossom Highway was closed to routine traffic between 60th Street East and Fort Tejon Road, until about 4 p.m., during the investigation, deputies reported.
Anyone with information regarding the traffic collision is encouraged to call the Palmdale station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
