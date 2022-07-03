SANTA ANA — A 29-year-old man was convicted, Friday, of a drunken driving crash that killed two men in Anaheim, two years ago.
Jose Guadalupe Salasmaria was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and single counts each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug while causing injury, all felonies, as well as sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victim who survived. Salasmaria, who is scheduled to be sentenced, Aug. 26, faces up to 36 years to life in prison.
When Salasmaria was previously convicted of drunken driving, in April 2012, he was warned by a judge that instead of vehicular manslaughter he would face murder charges if he caused a deadly DUI collision. He also had to take alcohol education and Mothers Against Drunk Driving classes as part of his sentence, Deputy District Attorney Brian Orue said.
Salasmaria killed 30-year-old Ruben Cuevas and 24-year-old George Moreno and injured Ramon Cuevas, Orue said.
“The defendant in this case disregarded some of the most basic and simple laws and rules that were created to protect everyone, including him,” Orue said in his opening statement of the trial.
He was driving a 2013 Mazda CX-9, about 8:20 p.m., May 23, 2020, when he collided with a 2016 Nissan Versa at Olive Street and La Palma Avenue, Orue said.
Salasmaria was going 68 mph at the time of the collision in excess of the 35 mph limit, Orue said.
