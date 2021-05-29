RIVERSIDE — A 34-year-old Southern California man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and other crimes in connection with a BB gun attack that shattered a window of a Tesla with three occupants, authorities said Friday.
Jesse Leal Rodriguez was also charged with three counts of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, the Riverside County district attorney’s office said in a statement.
The charges deal only with a single attack Tuesday in Norco and not the many other similar attacks with BBs or pellets that have shattered windows on dozens of vehicles on Southern California freeways in recent weeks. All the incidents are under investigation, and more charges could be filed in the future, the statement said.
“Shooting at moving vehicles with a BB gun or pellet gun while traveling at high speed on our roads or freeways is incredibly dangerous,” District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. “Shooting out windows of cars could easily startle drivers in traffic and cause a major accident. ”
Rodriguez is scheduled for a video arraignment June 1.
Authorities said a Tesla carrying a driver and two passengers was shot at Tuesday in Norco and the vehicle’s video system captured footage of a maroon Chevrolet trailblazer around the same time.
Later that evening, authorities pulled over a Trailblazer and arrested the driver, Rodriguez. A BB gun and BBs were found in the vehicle, the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.