SAN DIEGO — A 68-year-old man has been charged with killing his wife, whose severed legs were found in a San Diego County dumpster in 2003, authorities announced Friday.
Jack Potter was arrested Wednesday at his Rancho Cucamonga home, according to a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Potter has been charged with first-degree murder and was being held without bail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
