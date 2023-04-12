LOS ANGELES — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly scrawling anti-Islamic hate words on the Islamic Center of Southern California’s Koreatown building over the weekend.

Carlos Moran, 43, who is homeless, was booked on suspicion of “church vandalism” with a hate crime enhancement, and on a misdemeanor warrant, and was held on $85,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

So the Woke morons will let out a Rapist, or Killer...to make room for the Graffiti Artist (pos). SMH You are being played.....Enjoy

