LOS ANGELES — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly scrawling anti-Islamic hate words on the Islamic Center of Southern California’s Koreatown building over the weekend.
Carlos Moran, 43, who is homeless, was booked on suspicion of “church vandalism” with a hate crime enhancement, and on a misdemeanor warrant, and was held on $85,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The crime occurred at about 12:40 a.m., Sunday at 434 S. Vermont Ave., according to the LAPD.
Moran was arrested at about 12:30 a.m., Tuesday and allegedly had a black sharpie in his possession, the LAPD reported.
“Olympic patrol officers were directed to the 500 block of Shatto Place, where they identified an individual matching the description of the hate crime suspect, who appeared to wearing the same clothing with the exception of a T-shirt from the night of the incident,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the city Police Commission on Tuesday morning.
Moore said the suspect appeared to be suffering from some type of mental health issue.
“There were questions regarding some of his expressions which professed hatred toward Muslims, but also referenced a king and number 222,” Moore said. “According to information we’ve gathered from our interview with this individual, he believes that he is a king, and his birthday was February 22, which helps explain the markings.
“What is unexplainable is the professed hatred he expressed and some of the other markings that are on those columns (of the center),” he said. “We will continue to work this investigation and work with our District Attorney’s Office.”
