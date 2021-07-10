PLACENTIA — A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a six-year-old child this week, authorities said. The boy was released when bystanders intervened.
The child was standing outside a market with family friends Monday evening while his mother shopped inside, police said.
The man, later identified as Michael Foley, parked his vehicle across the street from the market and ran toward the boy, police said. He picked up the child and began carrying him toward the vehicle.
Bystanders began yelling at Foley, who then kissed the child’s cheek and said, “I love you, baby,” and put him down and drove off, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.