AZUSA — A man who eluded Azusa police Thursday died after driving a vehicle over a cliff in the Angeles National Forest.
Officers received a call regarding a welfare check on a person exhibiting mental health concerns around 1:05 p.m., according to Azusa Police Department spokesman Lt. Jake Bushey.
Moments later, responding officers located the person at the wheel of a vehicle northbound on Azusa Avenue in the city’s downtown area and attempted to pull him over, resulting in a slow-speed pursuit leading into Azusa Canyon, Bushey said.
The motorist drove about a mile from the canyon’s entrance before intentionally driving off the road and down a 350-foot embankment.
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead. His identity was withheld pending family notification.
It was unclear what may have triggered the man’s mental health crisis. An investigation is ongoing.
The Azusa Police Department said in a social media post that Highway 39 remained closed during the rescue operation, but that Glendora Mountain Road was open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.