SACRAMENTO — A California man died following a struggle with sheriff’s deputies who were called because he refused to be taken to a hospital, authorities said.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Odie Prettyman died at Marshall Medical Center Saturday, The Sacramento Bee reports.
Deputies were called around 9 p.m. to a home in Placerville, about 44 miles east of Sacramento, by El Dorado County Fire District medical personnel attempting to assist Prettyman.
