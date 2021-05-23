MALIBU — A man in his 20s was shot and killed Friday and an investigation is under way to find his killer.
Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station responded at 4:25 p.m., Friday to a shots heard cal, according to Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“He was in his (pickup truck) suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso,” Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters Friday night.
He said it appeared the shooting took place in the driveway of a home. The victim died at the scene. His name will be released pending notification of next of kin.
