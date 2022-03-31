PALMDALE — A pedestrian died as the result of a collision with a car, Tuesday night, on Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) in Palmdale, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The collision was reported at 9 p.m., on Rancho Vista Boulevard east of 10th Street East.
An adult man was reportedly walking in the westbound lanes of Rancho Vista Boulevard, when a driver in a blue BMW 325I was also westbound on Rancho Vista Boulevard. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle and instead hit the pedestrian, sheriff’s officials reported.
A blue Honda Civic, also westbound on Rancho Vista Boulevard behind the BMW, also swerved to avoid hitting the pedestrian and collided with the BMW.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and treated the pedestrian, but he succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, Sheriff’s officials reported.
The driver of the BMW sustained minor injuries.
Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, deputies reported.
Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor with the drivers involved in the collision. Alcohol use by the pedestrian is under investigation, officials reported.
A portion of Rancho Vista Boulevard between 10th Street East and 15th Street East was closed during the investigation.
