PALMDALE — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Union Pacific freight train, near the Palmdale Transit Center, early Friday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The collision with the northbound train occurred just before 5 a.m., near the Metrolink station on Clock Tower Plaza Drive, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials said.
The person, whose identity has not yet been released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident disrupted Antelope Valley Metrolink service for about four hours, Metrolink officials said.
Two trains were cancelled before service resumed at 9:15 a.m. Riders were offered Uber vouchers and buses were made available for some routes, officials said.
Metrolink service was operating as normal by mid-morning and the evening commute was not expected to be affected.
No information was available by presstime as to the particulars of how or why the pedestrian was on the tracks.
The incident is under investigation.
