DESERT HOT SPRINGS — A driver was being held, Friday, on suspicion of rear-ending a school bus and then plowing his Cadillac into a group of children walking home, killing a nine-year-old girl and injuring three other youngsters.
Robert Hanson of Desert Hot Springs, 87, was arrested, Thursday, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in death, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department inmate information website.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m., Thursday, in the city of Desert Hot Springs, near Palm Springs.
Students from Julius Corsini Elementary School had been dropped off at a bus stop and were walking home on an unpaved shoulder of the road when the 1994 white Cadillac rear-ended another school bus that was nearby, authorities said.
The Cadillac then drove around the bus, went onto the shoulder, hit a speed limit sign and struck four children, California Highway Patrol officials said.
Monica Gonzalez Guzman, nine, of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene.
An eight-year-old boy suffering from major injuries and an 11-year-old girl with minor injuries were taken to the hospital, the highway patrol said, while a 12-year-old girl was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
(1) comment
Robert Hanson,... 87...."""87""" and the DMV gave this guy a drivers license...?? DMV failure...lawsuit
