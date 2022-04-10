SALINAS — A man who started a 2020 wildfire that killed 12 endangered California condors and seriously injured a firefighter was convicted, Thursday, of arson and could face up to 24 years in state prison when he is sentenced, prosecutors said.
Ivan Gomez, 31, was convicted by a Monterey County judge of setting the Big Sur Dolan fire while illegally growing marijuana in the Los Padres National Forest, the county district attorney’s office announced.
The blaze erupted, on Aug. 18, 2020, on the central coast northwest of Los Angeles. It destroyed 10 homes and an 80-acre condor sanctuary in Big Sur that since 1997 had been used to release captive-bred condors into the wild. There weren’t any condors in the facility at the time but a dozen birds died as the blaze spread across 125,000 acres of forest.
Gomez was arrested after state parks officers spotted the fire and received reports of a man throwing rocks at cars on a highway, authorities said.
Gomez, who was shirtless and sweating, confessed to setting the blaze and was carrying several lighters that matched others found at the spot where the fire ignited, the DA’s office said.
The fire nearly cost the lives of 14 firefighters who were trying to defend their fire station but were overrun by flames.
