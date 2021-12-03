LANCASTER — A man was stabbed to death near American Heroes Park, on Thursday afternoon.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives responded to the 700 block of West Kettering Street — American Heroes Park — regarding a stabbing death investigation.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:57 p.m., Thursday, according to Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information is available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323- 890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477, or visit the website, http://lacrimestoppers.org
