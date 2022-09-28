LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who previously went to prison for selling bogus aircraft parts was sentenced, Monday, to nearly four years in federal prison for doing it again, prosecutors said.
Aman Khan, 73, of Riverside was given a 46-month term by a judge in Los Angeles who also ordered him to pay more than $1.5 million in restitution, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.
Prosecutors said Khan made various counterfeit aircraft parts at his Riverside-based company, including wheel assemblies and turbine gas nozzles that had been ordered for NATO jets.
Khan has previous convictions for aircraft parts fraud and export violations. In 1996, he was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for crimes that included selling phony aircraft parts. Prosecutors alleged he returned to the same business after being released from prison, in 2000.
