LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who previously went to prison for selling bogus aircraft parts was sentenced, Monday, to nearly four years in federal prison for doing it again, prosecutors said.

Aman Khan, 73, of Riverside was given a 46-month term by a judge in Los Angeles who also ordered him to pay more than $1.5 million in restitution, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

