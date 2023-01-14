SANTA ANA — A 31-year-old ex-Marine was sentenced, Friday, to 15 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter in the city of Orange.
SANTA ANA — A 31-year-old ex-Marine was sentenced, Friday, to 15 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter in the city of Orange.
Christopher David Recio pleaded guilty, July 7, to second-degree murder.
Recio killed his girlfriend’s daughter, Claire Frickenschmidt, Jan. 5, 2019, in the mother’s apartment, according to grand jury testimony.
Firefighters were called about 5:30 p.m., that day, and took the girl to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department. The baby sustained trauma to the head, McMullin said.
Recio, who was arrested, Jan. 16, 2019, was given credit for 1,459 days in custody, which is about four years.
Claire’s grandfather, Steve Ramsay, told Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger that more than 100 people attended the girl’s funeral service.
Ramsay said one of the paramedics who carried Claire to the ambulance is still “brought to tears” when passing by the apartment complex.
