SAN DIEGO — A man who crashed a car while fleeing US Border Patrol agents in Southern California, killing one of his passengers, has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Two people were critically injured in the crash, on Christmas Day 2021, when Kevin Antonio Quevedo-Moncada lost control during a pursuit and crashed into a tree in eastern San Diego County, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.