LOS ANGELES — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived was sentenced, Tuesday, to 10 years in prison.
Defense attorney Brady Sullivan, who had asked for the 10-year sentence, told reporters outside court that David Martinez has already served the bulk of the term and is expected to be released from custody on or before March 26.
Martinez was acquitted in two separate trials — first of first-degree murder and then of second-degree murder stemming from Officer Shaun Diamond’s October 2014 shooting death.
Jurors in the most recent trial deadlocked, last October, on the lesser count of voluntary manslaughter and a charge of assault with a firearm on a police officer, with Martinez subsequently pleading no contest, Nov. 30, to both of those counts and admitting gun allegations.
“The truth of the matter is it was a tragic accident,” Martinez told Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo shortly before she imposed the sentence.
The defendant said he was “deeply sorry” for his involvement in the 45-year-old officer’s death and understands the pain and anger felt by those close to Diamond.
Martinez, who testified in his own defense during both of his trials, told jurors in his first trial that he fired a “warning shot” from his shotgun because he feared members of the Mongols motorcycle club — an organization to which he belonged — were trying to break into the home he shared with his parents, his girlfriend, their two young children and his adult sister.
“I kept saying I was sorry. I didn’t know it was the police,” Martinez testified, in 2019. “I thought it was the Mongols. I would never fire at police or law enforcement ever. I have family that’s (in) law enforcement.”
Diamond — a 16-year law enforcement veteran who had also worked for the Los Angeles and Montebello police departments — was placed on life support, Oct. 28, 2014, and died a day after the bullet severed his spine and shattered his lower jaw. His organs were harvested in what Deputy District Attorney Jack Garden called “one more act of helping others.”
