LOS ANGELES — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived was sentenced, Tuesday, to 10 years in prison.

Defense attorney Brady Sullivan, who had asked for the 10-year sentence, told reporters outside court that David Martinez has already served the bulk of the term and is expected to be released from custody on or before March 26.

