LANCASTER — A man was killed in a shooting at a Lancaster motel, early Monday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim at 12:30 a.m., at the Lancaster Inn, on 17th West just south of Avenue K. There they found a man in a motel room with multiple gunshot wounds, officials reported.
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
Sheriff’s officials reported there is no suspect or vehicle information available, and that no weapon was recovered.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
