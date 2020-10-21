ROSAMOND — A man died after being shot on Monday morning.
A call was received at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office regarding a possible shooting victim at 2430 Grandview Terrace. When deputies responded, they located a male with major injuries. Life-saving efforts were attempted, however, the male was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m., by medical personnel that were on scene.
The victim was identified as Lavel Lawrence Myers, 25, of Rosamond.
Information regarding the suspect was quickly developed by the deputies on scene and they located and detained Raffi Danielian in the area.
Homicide detectives were also called out to the scene and began the investigation. Following the investigation, Danielian, 38, was arrested for murder.
He was transported to the Central Receiving Facility and booked.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.
