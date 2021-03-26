LANCASTER — Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau are continuing their investigation into the Thursday morning death of a man.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a medical rescue/person not breathing call at 2 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Meadow View Lane.
Upon arrival, they discovered the victim, a 35-year-old unidentified Black man, unresponsive in an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“At this time, it is not readily apparent what led to the man’s death,” a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. “Foul play is suspected.”
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously, may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477, use a smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.