INDIO — A wounded driver was found dead after his bullet-riddled pickup truck crashed into a wall in Indio, police said, Friday.
The driver, who had gunshot wounds, was found dead inside the truck at about 11:45 p.m., Thursday, after it crashed into a wall outside of a home, police said.
