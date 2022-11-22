PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man at a motel in the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, Monday afternoon.
Detectives responded to the report of a death at approximately noon, at the OYO Hotel, according to Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials.
No further information was available at press time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
