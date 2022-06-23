LANCASTER — A 50-year-old man was fatally shot, Tuesday, and the shooter is on the loose, sheriff’s deputies said, Wednesday.
Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:40 p.m., Tuesday, to the 1300 block West Avenue I. They found the victim in front of a liquor store with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
During the course of their investigation, homicide detectives learned another man was engaged in an argument with the victim. At some point the suspect drew a handgun and shot the victim, investigators said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Serna said.
No additional information is available.
Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
