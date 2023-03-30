Tierra Bonita Park

An 18-year-old man was declared dead at the scene Tuesday night at Tierra Bonita Park in Lancaster after he was found lying near the gutter with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — An 18-year-old man was found fatally shot Tuesday night at Tierra Bonita Park, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called to the park at 30th Street East and East Kettering Street at about 8:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. There they found an 18-year-old man lying near the gutter with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso, officials reported.

