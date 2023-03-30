LANCASTER — An 18-year-old man was found fatally shot Tuesday night at Tierra Bonita Park, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials reported.
Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called to the park at 30th Street East and East Kettering Street at about 8:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. There they found an 18-year-old man lying near the gutter with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso, officials reported.
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded and declared the man dead at the scene.
His identity has not yet been released.
According to early reports of the incident, the man arrived at the park on his bicycle earlier in the day and confronted a group of people at the location where he was later found. One of the people in the group allegedly fired several shots at the man, striking him in the upper torso, sheriff’s officials reported.
The unidentified people from that group were last seen fleeing through the park on foot, but it is not know in what direction, sheriff’s officials reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.