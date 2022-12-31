SAN RAMON, Calif. — Prosecutors have charged a Colorado man with a misdemeanor hate crime offense after he allegedly targeted two young adults of Asian descent with racist and homophobic comments, last week, as they recorded a TikTok food review video at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Northern California.

The incident occurred, Dec. 24, in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon. The viral video, which now has more than 4 million views, prompted police to open an investigation.

