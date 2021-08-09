SANTA BARBARA — Police said a motorist intentionally drove his truck through the front window of a Santa Barbara laundromat in order to strike a man inside.
The victim was hospitalized with moderate injuries after the crash Friday night at Mesa Laundromat, KEYT-TV reported.
An initial investigation found the driver is an acquaintance of the victim, though it’s unclear why he wanted to hit him.
The driver backed into a bystander while trying to flee, officials said. The bystander wasn’t hurt and a group of witnesses detained the driver until police arrived.
The man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder, the news station reported.
Security video from inside the laundromat shows the truck crashing through the window, striking the man and sending him flying across the floor. He was able to stand up and walk away.
Santa Barbara police said they have confirmed the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
