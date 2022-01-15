LANCASTER — The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man who died when his vehicle sideswiped a big rig and crashed.
CHP officers were called at approximately 9:30 p.m., Thursday, to respond to the junction of state routes 14 and 138 (West Avenue D), where the driver of a Chevy Suburban, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, hit a big rig traveling in the opposite direction, lost control of the SUV and crashed, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimble.
The driver of the Suburban was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said it was not known if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.