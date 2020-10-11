PALMDALE — A 29-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Pearblossom Highway.
A 2008 Infinity G35 overturned near 116th Street East at 3:10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The car was westbound when it veered in a northerly direction off the roadway and overturned, the CHP said. The motorist, a resident of Adelanto, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt.
Paramedics and firefighters dispatched to the location at 3:13 a.m. but did not take anyone to a hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.
It was not clear whether alcohol or other drugs played a role in the crash, the CHP said. This was the 32nd person killed so far this year in the CHP’s Antelope Valley jurisdiction.
The CHP’s Antelope Valley office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 661-948-8541.
