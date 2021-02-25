PALMDALE — A single-vehicle collision resulted in the death of man Tuesday.
Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station were dispatched at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday to 20th Street East at the intersection with Papagayo Way.
The preliminary investigation indicates the man, 28, was operating a 2017 Yamaha Raptor off-road quad. He was southbound in the right lane of 20th Street East and lost control of the quad, colliding with a block wall at the intersection with Papagayo Way. His city of residence was not listed on the news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
As a result of the collision, the man was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Twentieth Street East was closed to traffic between avenues R-4 and R-8 until 5 p.m. while the incident was under investigation.
