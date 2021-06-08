LANCASTER — An adult male died as the result of a traffic collision near the intersection of Avenue K and 17th Street East on Saturday.
According to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, the unidentified man was driving a Honda vehicle eastbound on Avenue K, with an unidentified passenger, when he reportedly lost control near 17th Street East and crossed over the center median, entering the westbound traffic lanes of Avenue K.
The man was taken to the hospital to be examined; however, responding paramedics pronounced his passenger dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the Lancaster station at 661-948-8466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.