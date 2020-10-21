LANCASTER — A man was shot to death on West Avenue H-14 on Monday afternoon.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a Black male adult, which happened at approximately 2:35 p.m., Monday on the 1100 block of West Avenue H-14 in Lancaster.
Deputies from Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a gunshot victim call at that location. When they arrived, they discovered the victim lying on the ground, in front of the location. He was unresponsive and was suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are canvassing the area for video evidence and potential witnesses. There is no suspect information or additional information available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
