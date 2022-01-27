PALMDALE — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a man dead.
Deputies from the Palmdale station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at around 7:35 p.m., Tuesday, to the 1100 block of East Avenue Q-4, where they found the victim, said Lt. Jeffrey Ray of the Palmdale Station.
The man, whose identity was not released by police, was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Ray said the investigation is ongoing and there was no description of the suspect’s vehicle.
