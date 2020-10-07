LANCASTER — A man died Monday evening as a result of a single vehicle collision.
Traffic investigators from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident at 6:13 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of Avenue L and Sierra Highway.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a male adult was driving a Ford Focus southbound on Sierra Highway, in the #2 lane, approaching Avenue L. Somehow he lost control of the car and collided with the center median, a street sign and a traffic signal post, before the vehicle burst into flames. The driver of the Ford was fatally injured, as a result.
The cause and fault in the incident is still under investigation. According to a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash. It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call traffic investigators at Lancaster Station by dialing 661-948-8466.
