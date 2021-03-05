PALMDALE — A Palmdale man was found dead in the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station jail on the same day he was booked.
Donroy Bernabe, 50, was booked into the jail at 9:13 a.m. Feb. 16 on a felony charge.
Palmdale station Capt. Ronald Shaffer referred all questions regarding the incident to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau.
Lt. Brandon Dean with the Homicide Bureau confirmed Bernabe was found dead in the jail but did not specify if he was found in his cell. He also said the man was arrested for possession of a silencer.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website, Bernabe died from hanging.
Dean said Bernabe showed no outward signs of being suicidal when he was booked.
“When he was booked, there were no obvious signs (of being suicidal),” Dean said. “They go through a screening process.”
Attempts to contact Bernabe’s family were unsuccessful. According to an Internet search, Bernabe was an air traffic control specialist with the Federal Aviation Administration Joshua Control Facility on Edwards Air Force Base.
A call to the Human Resources department at the Joshua Control Facility was not returned.
