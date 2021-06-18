BAKERSFIELD — A man shot by police earlier this week during an armed confrontation in Southern California has died from his injuries, authorities said Thursday.
Six Bakersfield police officers fired their weapons during Sunday’s incident and have been placed on administrative leave, the police department said in a news release. No officers were injured.
The man, who was struck multiple times by bullets, died Wednesday. His name was not immediately made public.
The ultimately fatal incident began Sunday around 4 p.m., when Bakersfield police tried to pull over the man’s car for vehicle code violations. The driver did not stop and led officers on a short chase, police said, before crashing in an intersection.
The man got out of the car and began shooting at the officers, police said, who returned fire. The man then allegedly ran to parking lot, where he tried to carjack a vehicle at gunpoint.
