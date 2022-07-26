FOREST FALLS (AP) — A man died and a woman was injured when the pair tumbled down a waterfall in Southern California’s San Bernardino Mountains, authorities said.

Rescue crews responding, Sunday afternoon, found the woman performing CPR on the man at Big Falls near the community of Forest Falls, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

