LANCASTER — A 64-year-old Compton man was fatally injured today in a rollover crash on the Antelope Valley Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on the southbound 14 Freeway south of Avenue B, according to the CHP.
The driver apparently lost control of his Toyota, veered left onto the dirt median, then swerved back onto the right shoulder, overturning the car and getting ejected from it, the CHP said. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
The man’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
No other injuries were reported in the single-car crash.
All southbound lanes were temporarily blocked at that location, but at 4:40 p.m., all lanes were reopened, the CHP reported.
