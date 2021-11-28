SANTA ROSA — A 40-year-old California man died in police custody last week after officers used a stun gun on him twice in under a minute, authorities said, Wednesday.
Jordan Pas was pronounced dead at a hospital, Thursday, in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.
Eight officers and a sergeant from the Santa Rosa Police Department are on paid administrative leave, according to The Santa Rosa Press Democrat. They are Sgt. Matt Crosbie and Officers Frank Sedeno, David Lamb, Nick Madarus, Joe Richards, Jonathan Morgan, Robert Moore, Bradley Marweg and Jerry Ellsworth.
The sheriff’s office provided details about the Nov. 18 incident but a Facebook post issued Wednesday did not say which officers used their stun guns and whether an autopsy had been completed.
(1) comment
Sue the news media for promoting "defund the police" it is MSM fault. MSM's coverage sends a message to all the idiots (we call them liberals) that they should resist arrest, attack the police, and defund the police...you can thank the Dems for that....it is the issue the Dems support.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.