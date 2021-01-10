LANCASTER — A man lost control of his vehicle, rolling it and eventually ending up in the Chase bank parking lot.
The incident happened at 10:11 p.m. Friday at Avenue L and 40th Street West. Traffic investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station responded to the single-vehicle collision.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a male adult driving a Honda Accord was westbound on Avenue L, when he lost control of the car. It is unclear what caused him to do so. As a result, the vehicle struck the northwest shopping center plaza sign and eventually rolled over into the Chase parking lot.
There was a female child in the vehicle who was transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital with critical injuries. She is expected to survive.
Despite personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department rendering aid to the Honda driver, he sustained fatal injuries. Neither the driver nor the passenger have been identified.
The cause of the incident is under investigation, but it appears that speed was a factor. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
