NAPA, Calif. — An unarmed man shot by a California sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop died at a hospital of his injuries, authorities said Wednesday.
Juan Adrian Garcia, 47, of Napa died Tuesday after being shot Monday night after a deputy pulled him over, said Henry Wofford, a spokesman with the Napa County Sherriff’s Office.
Garcia left the vehicle with one hand tucked behind his back, walked toward the deputy and ignored instructions to stop and show his hands, he said.
Wofford said that due to the ongoing investigation, he couldn’t disclose why Garcia was stopped or how many times he was shot.
For nearly a minute, Garcia advanced toward the retreating deputy while still keeping his right hand tucked behind his back, Wofford said. When Garcia got within close range, the deputy fired his weapon.
It was later determined that Garcia was not holding anything in his right hand, he said.
